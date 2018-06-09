This weekend our guests focus mainly on Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) and its June 4th keynote featuring CEO Tim Cook and several members of his executive team. During that event, the wraps were taken off iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5; all will be released this fall. We talk about the splashy new features, and the ones that aren’t so flashy but might impact the user experience. Among the topics discussed are the planned improvements to Apple’s Siri digital assistant, which includes Siri Shortcuts, an easy automation feature reminiscent of AppleScript, and the planned performance improvements of at least 50% to older hardware that runs iOS 12. With macOS 10.14, the new Dark Mode will be profiled, along with announced Finder improvements that’ll make it easier to manage cluttered desktops on your Mac. There will also be discussions about what’s forthcoming in tvOS 12, and whether any of it is compelling, and what about the walkie-talkie feature planed for watchOS 5, which will impact Apple Watch this fall?



Our special guests include outspoken podcaster and columnist Kirk McElhearn, who also details his concerns about Skype, and a problem he encountered due to a severe lack of security protections. During the second half of the show, we feature commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who will also talk about the experience of watching his bed-in-a-box expand to several times its size after removing it from the box and separating the plastic wrappings. Jeff will also focus some on pop culture, and the latest security problems with Facebook.