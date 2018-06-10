Gene and guest co-host Goggs Mackay present cutting-edge paranormal researcher Ryan Sprague for a romp through the world of the strange and unknown. Ryan is an author, screenwriter, and playwright splitting homes between New York City and Los Angeles. He is also an investigative journalist specializing in the topic of UFOs. He’s interviewed witnesses in all walks of life about UFO sightings and possible encounters with extraterrestrials, and is the author of Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to an Alien Phenomenon and is also a contributing writer to the anthology, UFOs: Reframing the Debate. Ryan is also the creator and host of the “Somewhere in the Skies Podcast.”