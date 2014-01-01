3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - 500 Days of Victories and what’s happening with the Democratic Blue Wave. The columnist for FoxNews.com, contributor to The Hill and former top-ranked Wall Street research analyst explains.



9:32-9:42a ET - Taylor James - Discusses his lead role in the movie, Samson and the DVD Blue-Ray Release which is now available.



9:46-9:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - The Supreme Court Sides With Religious Freedom! Jack Philips is back in the wedding cake business. He is an attorney who serves as Focus on the Family’s judicial analyst.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jennifer Breedon - Legal analyst & human rights attorney discusses NOKO Summit the current human rights abuses around the world.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jan Bult - Helping People with Rare Diseases Lead Better Lives, “How Is Your Day” Highlights the Value of Plasma Protein Therapies. President and CEO of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) speaks.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Alveda King - Stop Counterproductive Consumption Of Gratuitous Verbal And Visual Diarrhea. Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life discusses.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bobby Schuller - Popular pastor and host of Hour of Power, shares secret for bringing God’s love to life in new book, You Are Beloved: Living in the Freedom of God’s Grace, Mercy, and Love, reminding believers that they are rooted, connected, and absolutely loved by God, no matter what



11:32-11:58a ET - Ann White - Courage for Life, Discover A Life Full of Confidence, Hope and Opportunity. The int’l known author, speaker and passionate Bible teacher shares





