9:06-9:28a ET - Sam Nunberg - 500 Days of Victories and what’s happening with the Democratic Blue Wave. The former campaign advisor to Donald Trump discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Let’s Make Congress work Again. Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses Roseanne Without Roseanne Barr.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dan Perkins - Honor Flight Reception in Tampa FL and Managing expectations for the NOKO Summit. Foreign policy analyst and author responds.



10:32-10:42a ET - Katie Harbath - People want and deserve more clarity around who is paying for ads that look political. Global Politics and Government Outreach Director at Facebook shares what FB is doing to help people to see labels on ads related to elections and political issues.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She’s back with the latest buzz around the Water Cooler.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gordon Marino - A Philosophical Guide to Living Authentically. Find greater meaning and authenticity in today’s chaotic world. The Professor of Philosophy is the author of Kierkegaard in the Present Age and co-editor of The Cambridge Companion to Kierkegaard.



11:32-11:58a ET - Rabbi Steve Leder - What constitutes a sincere apology and repentance, in light of recent examples ie Rosanne Barr, Samantha Bee and Former President Bill Clinton. He serves as the Senior Rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, a synagogue in Los Angeles