9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN Political commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Trump pardon power including himself, Lowest Unemployment Numbers and N Korean summit prospects.



9:32-9:42a ET - Mario Diaz - The Wedding Cake Case. General Counsel at Concerned Women for America, who wrote the amicus brief for CWA says SCOTUS got this one right.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl Shares her latest viral videos



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Is Starbucks-Style “Racial Bias Training” Discriminatory? Project 21 Co-Chair and legal commentator asks Justice Department, EEOC To Investigate “Troubling Trend” Targeting Employees’ Race and Gender.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lee Abbamonte - Maximizing Rewards for Summer Travel: Expert Advice on Getting the Most for Your Money While Earning Valuable Financial Rewards



10:46-10:58a ET - Lt Gen Jerry Boykin - Family Research Council's Executive Vice President talks about SCOTUS decision on Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission and N Korean Summit.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lina Kenney Baden - Pennsylvania Judge Vacates 1991 Rape Conviction of Man Who Wrongly Served 28 Years for a Crime New DNA Evidence Proves He Didn’t Commit. The former criminal prosecutor explains.



11:32-11:58a ET - Cory Taylor - In his new book, HOW HITLER WAS MADE focuses on German society immediately following the First World War and is based on archival research and interviews with experts. Primetime Emmy-winning filmmaker discusses.







