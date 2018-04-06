3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Reviews the Sunday TV News Shows. She is the National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com



9:32-9:58a ET - Bart Millard - The celebrated movie of Mercy Me’s front man about his father as told in, I Can Only Imagine coming to Digital June 5 and On Demand, DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack June 12th.



10:06-10:29a ET - Norm Novitsky - New film, “In Search of Liberty”, entertains while educating audiences of all ages about our forgotten Constitution. The film’s producer/director discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brad Keiserman - The American Red Cross Vice President of Disaster Operations shares how to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. Last year was the most expensive and 2018 is expected to see above-normal storm activity.



10:46-10:58a ET - George Barna - Devoted Christians View Government Differently. Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute has details.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Bill Lee - The cattle farmer, businessman, and a conservative Republican gubernatorial candidate in Tennessee discusses his new book, This Road I’m On: The Power of Hope in the Face of Adversity.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Steve Smith - In his new book, Spirit Walk, he Systematically lays out a clear roadmap - lifted from the pages of Scripture - for learning the ancient path of the Spirit Walk