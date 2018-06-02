The weekend before Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC), the Night Owl assembles a panel of expert commentators to speculate on what Apple might announce. The main expected development is the launch of the newest operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watch and Macs. Will there be loads of new tentpole features, or, as some rumors claim, will Apple take a more measured approach, to reduce the possibility of bugs, a problem that hurt the reliability of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. Our panel willl also speculate on whether or not Apple plans to introduce new Macs and other products. There has been speculation on both sides, mentioning at least some new hardware, or no hardware at all. What about the possibility that Apple will someday release at least some Macs using Apple’s ARM-based CPU? Is that the result of the obstacles Intel has confronted in releasing new silicon? You’ll also hear speculation about whether Apple is prepared to demonstrate its promised revision to the Mac Pro, which is expected to be released in 2019, and is the Mac mini an endangered species despite a recent statement from CEO Tim Cook that the company “loves” its smallest and cheapest Mac?



Our guest panel includes outspoken commentator and podcaster Peter Cohen, and commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, who also explains why he finds it difficult, if not impossible, to recommend any of Apple’s current Macs. Josh will also talk about the confusion surrounding all those updated privacy statements to comply with the EU’s difficult-to-understand GDPR regulations.