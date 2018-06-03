« previous next »
The Paracast — June 3, 2018
Gene and cutting-edge commentator Greg Bishop, host of “Radio Misterioso” spend the episode discussing a variety of subjects related to the world of the paranormal. What, for example, is Greg’s co-creation theory about UFOs and other phenomena all about anyway? Does it mean that he’s unwilling to accept the extraterrestrial hypothesis as the answer to the UFO mystery? A wide-range of topics are discussed, including spirit phenomena and other weird events. And in a short pop culture segment, Greg mentions that the late comic actor, Mel Blanc, the legendary “man of a thousand voices,” actually sang a song with the words “flying saucers” in the title.


