9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - Speaking Truth Boldly is the Best Response to the Islamic Threat. The President and Founder of Understanding The Threat discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - House Republican Leaders Dally and Delay on Immigration says Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute.



9:46-9:58a ET - Joanie DeBrito - How do parent's phone usages impact kids? Do media-addicted parents inadvertently make kids feel less important by focusing on screens rather than being in the moment? Focus on the Family parenting expert discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul L. Williams - The Killing of Uncle Sam, How a Small Group of Ultra-Rich Banking Families Have Taken Control of America’s Government and Economy as detailed by the Ph.D. in philosophical theology, and a consultant on organized crime and international terrorism for the FBI



10:32-10:58a ET - Hattie Bryant - End-of-life care can bankrupt your family and rob you of choices. End the denial about dying. Make a plan in case you end up seriously ill and frail. Author of I’ll Have It My Way: Taking Control of End-of-Life Decisions



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Nancy Hartevelt Kobrin - Live from Israel, the psychoanalyst and counter terrorism expert sheds light on what’s actually happening at the Gaza and The Link Between Upbringing And Terrorism



11:32-11:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - Former NFL QB says, Instead of fighting about NFL kneeling, let's work together for national healing.



11:46-11:58a ET - Aaron Edleheit - What is the real secret to greater productivity, happiness and success is a habit that is thousands of years old? Chief Strategy Officer of FLO Technologies discovered, The Hard Break.



