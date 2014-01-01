3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Immigration expert and founder of History Speaks Today discusses Fake Immigration News including 1500 missing children and MSM’s love affair with lies about Trump’s Immigration Policies.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about, like more Snapchat violations and uproar over Roseanne’s tweets.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Whitehead - Whose Country Is This? Is the Constitution Even Welcome Here Anymore? The Constitutional attorney and author is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute.



10:32-10:42a ET - Scott Whitlock - Leftist Pols, Activists, Media Use 2014 Detention Photos to Attack Trump on Immigration. The associate editor for the Media Research Center's NewsBusters.org site reveals.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World says Solo, A Star Wars Story not so “Baffo” plus, coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - BML News -



11:19-11:29a ET - Eddie Scarry -



11:32-11:42a ET - Kevin Hernandez - White House slaps 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. Director of Policy at the LIBRE Initiative discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Bret Baier - Chief Political News Anchor for Fox News and bestselling author talks about his new book, Three Days in Moscow, Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire.