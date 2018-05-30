3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Paul Kengor - Bestselling author reveals John Kerry: Reporting for Duty... From Vietnam to Iran. Plus The Dupes just keep on coming.



9:32-9:42a ET - Craig Fugate - Pew Urges Congress to Fix Outdated Flood Policy as Hurricane Season Opens. The Former FEMA Administrator has details.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses Trump and the FBI.



10:06-10:29a ET - Stacy Washington - Project 21 Co-Chair and black conservative talks about Better Deal For Black College Students: Make Schools Meet Minimum Graduation Rates, Stop Tuition Inflation And End Campus Segregation.



10:32-10:42a ET - Aaron Lemon-Strauss - Parents: Do You Want Your Kids To Get Ahead On College Planning During The Summer? Executive Director, College and Career Access with The College Board Provides Tips on Planning Ahead for College



10:46-10:58a ET - Heidi McLaughlin - The author of Forever My Girl which is now available on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD talks about her book and the movie.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Horvat - Why Are People So Upset About the Met’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Exhibition? The scholar, researcher, educator, international speaker and author of “Return to Order talks about huge protest scheduled for June 9



11:32-11:42a ET - Brian Maloney - ABC Cancel Roseanne for saying what? Co-Founder of The Media Equality Project and Editor-in-Chief of MediaEqualizer.com, the leading online watchdog for the intersection of Media, Technology and Government discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Charlie LeDuff - Pulitzer Prize Winning-Journalist and Author of “S-SHOW!” The Country’s Collapsing . . . and the Ratings are Great.