3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Herb London - The On Again, Off Again NOKO Peace Summit update from the foreign policy analyst and president of the London Center for Policy Research



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan McGillis - A higher gas price to fix roads? A non-cost-effective fundraiser. Can we trust political officials to calibrate taxes fairly? A policy analyst at the Institute for Energy Research explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl Shares her latest viral videos



10:06-10:29a ET - Curt Mills - Foreign Affairs Reporter at The National Interest magazine in Washington, DC, where he covers the State Department, the National Security Council and the Trump presidency has details on Iran and Brennan’s Crusade Against Trump.



10:32-10:42a ET - Marie Helen Sicard - Sodexo’s 2018 Global Workplace Trends Report Highlights. How to Create the Emotionally Intelligent Workplace and How to Prepare for GenZ. Vice president of marketing for Corporate Services with Sodexo reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrew Hyatt - PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST arrives on Digital on June 12 and on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital June 19. The movies Director and writer shares.



11:06-11:29a ET - Carole Engle Avriett - One bomber, Ten Men and their Harrowing Escape from Nazi-Occupied France the author of history tells the WWII story of the Coffin Corner Boys.



11:32-11:58a ET - Bart Millard - The celebrated movie of Mercy Me’s front man about his father as told in, I Can Only Imagine coming to Digital June 5 and On Demand, DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack June 12th.

