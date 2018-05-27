3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Political Commentator says the President should 'Fire Rosenstein, Right Now'



9:32-9:58a ET - Lance LoRusso - How Serious Is Anti-Law Enforcement Sentiment? The leading attorney, former law enforcement officer, and author of the books, When Cops Kill and Blue News explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Remembering Memorial Day and the heroes who defended our freedoms plus the approaching Constitutional crisis. The author, historian and syndicated columnist shares.



10:32-10:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - The Stream’s Senior Editor has the latest on why conservatives are urging Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to run for Speaker of the House.



10:46-10:58a ET - Cyrus Farivar - New Book: HABEAS DATA Your Privacy Vs. Today’s Surveillance Technology…How The Alarming Gap Between Modern Surveillance Technology and Outdated Privacy Laws Has Put Our Personal Data At Risk



11:06-11:29a ET - Paul L Williams - The Killing of Uncle Sam, How a Small Group of Ultra-Rich Banking Families Have Taken Control of America’s Government and Economy as detailed by the Ph.D. in philosophical theology, and a consultant on organized crime and international terrorism for the FBI



11:32-11:58a ET - Ramesh Arunachalam - Why 17 Years Later Still So Many Questions About 9/11. The columnist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, discusses his latest book.



