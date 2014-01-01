3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News -



9:19-9:29a ET - Jack Tilley - 12th Sgt Major (Retired) and author of a Soldier’s Life honors Memorial Day, and what we should most remember.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Stefan Halper is obviously a bigger scandal than the media want to admit. The Media Reporter for the Washington Examiner explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Why your teen needs a summer job. Focus’ VP of Parenting and Youth discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ramesh Arunachalam - Why 17 Years Later Still So Many Questions About 9/11. The columnist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, discusses his latest book.



10:32-10:58a ET - Gregory Wrightstone - Scientists state that the world is steadily warming, which is leading to the polar ice caps melting. Author of Inconvenient Facts: The Science That Al Gore Doesn't Want You To Know shares the whole truth.



11:06-11:29a ET - Teresa Anderson - In her new book, Beautifully Interrupted: When God Holds the Pen That Writes Your Story the popular blogger, speaker, and bible study leader, shares her personal story



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr David Walker - God in the ICU: The inspirational biography of a praying doctor. The doctor who found prayer to be affective in miraculous healings.