Breaking News, Dems On Russian Investigation, Gun Control & Counter Culture Mom

Breaking News, Dems On Russian Investigation, Gun Control & Counter Culture Mom
Today at 08:52:02 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News -

9:32-9:42a ET - Curtis Houck - Tucker Confronts Dem Congressman for Hypocrisy of Personal Protection with Guns and Special Council Investigation.  The managing editor of Newsbusters discusses.

9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know, like two movies you need a warning about and more Snapchat violations.

10:06-10:29a ET - Daniel Miller - Texit: Why and How Texas Will Leave The Union.  The President of the Texas Nationalist Movement who has been an outspoken advocate for Texas independence has details

10:32-10:42a ET - Gabe Greenburg & Adam Helfgott - Keeping your data private and privacy as a human right. Gabcom CEO & Founder and Mad Network CEO & Founder discuss.

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World says Deadpool 2 falls short of expectations plus,  coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Life With Lauren, the national TV/Radio personality, professor and speaker’s unique perspective on our out of control culture.

11:32-11:58a ET - Kari Byron - The “Blow It Up Now, Ask Question Later” Method to Answering Life’s Toughest Questions.  Former Mythbuster’s TV Host talks about her new book, Crash Test Girl.



