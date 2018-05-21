3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Reviews the Sunday TV News Shows. Founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com also discusses who’s setting up Trump and N Korean summit update



9:32-9:58a ET - Al Perrotta - Why Building The Wall ASAP Will Save America Billions Of Dollars. The managing editor of The Stream explains from his book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Immigration: An America First Manifesto



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Black Leaders Urge Reduced Police Role in Regulatory Enforcement, to Improve Community-Police Relations. Nationally recognized legal commentator, an adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research gives details



10:32-10:42a ET - Danae Domian - May 29th Is Save For Education Day, Dedicated To Raising Awareness For 529 Plans And Setting Education Savings Goals.



10:46-10:58a ET - Israel Ortega - The Spokesperson for the Libre Initiative explains why Latinos should support efforts to promote work over Government dependence.



11:06-11:29a ET - Samuel Kleiner - Author, historian and lawyer based in New York City talks about his new book, THE FLYING TIGERS: The Untold Story of the American Pilots Who Waged a Secret War Against Japan



11:32-11:58a ET - Hattie Bryan - End-of-life care can bankrupt your family and rob you of choices. End the denial about dying. Make a plan in case you end up seriously ill and frail. Author of I’ll Have It My Way: Taking Control of End-of-Life Decisions