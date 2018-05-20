« previous next »
The Paracast — May 20, 2018
« on: May 19, 2018, 07:51:23 PM »
Gene and guest cohost Goggs Mackay introduce long-time paranormal researcher Brent Raynes. He is the editor of an online monthly magazine entitled Alternate Perceptions, and the author of “Visitors From Hidden Realms” (2004) and “On The Edge of Reality” (2009). Raynes has a third book coming out later in 2018, to be published by Visionary Living Publishing and tentatively entitled” John A. Keel: The Man, Myths and Mysteries.” Raynes’ journey into paranormal research was heavily influenced by John Keel early on. They shared correspondence that began back in October 1969. He was also heavily influenced by Jacques Vallee and Brad Steiger.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
