« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breaking News, Gaza Violence, Sibling Relationships & #1 Voter Issue  (Read 21 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • Karma: +1/-2
Breaking News, Gaza Violence, Sibling Relationships & #1 Voter Issue
« on: May 17, 2018, 08:01:51 PM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:15a ET - Breaking News -

9:06-9:15a ET - Daniella Greenbaum - The columnist for Business Insider reports, Just as the WH Said- True Culprit of the Gaza Violence is a Terrorist Group.

9:32-9:42a ET - Geremy Keeton - The quality of sibling relationships is one of the most important predictors of mental health in old age, according to The American Journal of Psychiatry.  Focus’ director of counselingelaborates.

9:46-9:58a ET - Julia Seymour - No. 1 Issue for Voters Gets Just 18 Stories in a Month explains the Assistant Managing Editor for the MRC Business

10:06-10:29a ET - Ken Langone - Co-founder of Home Depot and former director of the New York Stock Exchange discusses his new book, I LOVE CAPITALISM!: An American Story

10:32-10:58a ET - Scott & Bethany Palmer - Money is the #1 cause of divorce in America and the Christian church percentage is, unfortunately, not different.  The Money Couple, Financial Advisors with 50 years of combined experience shares.

11:06-11:29a ET - Daniel Ritchie - The author, speaker, pastor talks about his new book, “My Affliction for His Glory.”

11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - The Founder & President of National Tax Limitation Committee doesn’t understand why Pelosi and the Democrats think increasing taxes is best for America.

11:46-11:58a ET - Chester Santos - The US Memory Champion shares his techniques to turn your Brain from a Sieve to a Sponge


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast