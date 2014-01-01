3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - Reports Indicate Secret FBI and CIA Mole Spying on Trump Campaign. The Government Abuse Analyst has details.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know, like What To Do to Combat Porn on Social Media and How To Talk To Your Kids About The Movies They Watch.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Rubin - Former Pentagon official and AEI Resident Scholar brings his analysis on North Korea and Israel’s 70thAnniversary.



10:32-10:42a ET - Matt King - The Facebook Accessibility Specialist discusses Global Accessibility Awareness Day – an annual day to get people thinking and learning about how technology can help people who have a disability



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World tells what’s #1 again and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Paul Kengor - Bestselling author reveals the Ted Kennedy scandals worse than Chappaquiddick - how Stalin played FDR, Hollywood dupes, and much more, in American “Dupes” For Russia: The Long And Ugly History



11:32-11:42a ET - Claudia Lambana - Travel Expert, Peabody Award and Emmy Award-Winning Journalist offers timely international travel tips just in time for the vacation season.



11:46-11:58a ET - Melissa Francis - A hilariously candid and brilliantly effective self-help book, the Fox News Anchor shares her five-step recipe for turning disaster into golden opportunity, the critical upside of staying positive (nice guys/gals finish first!).











