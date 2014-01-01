« previous next »
N Korea Threatens To Cancel Mtg, Feminism Failure, & Kerry's Folly

N Korea Threatens To Cancel Mtg, Feminism Failure, & Kerry's Folly
Today at 09:45:37 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:15a ET - Dan Perkins - N Korea Threatens to Cancel Trump Summit.  The foreign policy analyst and author discusses

9:19-9:29a ET - John Zmirak - The Sr Editor of the Stream says former NY AG Eric Schneiderman is example of why feminism failed.

9:32-9:42a ET - Breaking News -

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - John Kerry’s Contemptible Collusion and Tim Allen Standing Again.  Media analyst and Law Professor reports.  

10:06-10:29a ET - Derryck Green - “Project 21’s ‘Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America’ can help President Trump fulfill his promise to help black communities. He authored a monthly jobs-related economic analysis for Project 21

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Jeff Myers - California Bill Banning Biblical Views on Sexual Identity Forces Christian Group to Cancel Young Adult Conference. President of Summit Ministries explains.

10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She’s back with the latest buzz around the Water Cooler. 

11:06-11:29a ET - Ken Ham - Gospel Reset: Making Salvation Relevant has already been #1 on Amazon in Evangelism and Apologetics Christian Theology. It answers questions like, “How does our culture relate to the Word of God and how does that affect our gospel presentation?”

11:32-11:58a ET - Kathy Brez - Coach of The Miracle Season, now in theatres, shares stories about this extraordinary season, the players and the team.




