3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Dan Perkins - N Korea Threatens to Cancel Trump Summit. The foreign policy analyst and author discusses



9:19-9:29a ET - John Zmirak - The Sr Editor of the Stream says former NY AG Eric Schneiderman is example of why feminism failed.



9:32-9:42a ET - Breaking News -



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - John Kerry’s Contemptible Collusion and Tim Allen Standing Again. Media analyst and Law Professor reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Derryck Green - “Project 21’s ‘Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America’ can help President Trump fulfill his promise to help black communities. He authored a monthly jobs-related economic analysis for Project 21



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Jeff Myers - California Bill Banning Biblical Views on Sexual Identity Forces Christian Group to Cancel Young Adult Conference. President of Summit Ministries explains.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She’s back with the latest buzz around the Water Cooler.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ken Ham - Gospel Reset: Making Salvation Relevant has already been #1 on Amazon in Evangelism and Apologetics Christian Theology. It answers questions like, “How does our culture relate to the Word of God and how does that affect our gospel presentation?”



11:32-11:58a ET - Kathy Brez - Coach of The Miracle Season, now in theatres, shares stories about this extraordinary season, the players and the team.





