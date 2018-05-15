3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Doug Hershey - Israel Rising, The Land of Israel Awakens is the captivating new book, proving to be a major hit with readers, claiming the Number 1 spot on four separate Amazon Bestseller charts this week



9:32-9:42a ET - Katie Yoder - Biting A Crucifix, Dressing As Pope, and Other Tales of Horror from the Met Gala as reported by the Associate Culture Editor for Newsbusters



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl Shares her latest viral videos



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Salus - Best Selling author, researcher and media personality, says that “Ancient Apocalyptic Prophecies are about to roll off their parchments and pound down on the Mideast pavement packing a powerful global punch!”



10:32-10:42a ET - Dhani Jones - Former NFL linebacker, philanthropist, entrepreneur, investor and host of CNBC’s Adventure Capitalists shares how to prepare for success in pursuing your goals.



10:46-10:58a ET - Ken Langone - Co-founder of Home Depot and former director of the New York Stock Exchange – shares his compelling story of how a poor boy from Long Island became one of America's most successful businessmen, in I Love Capitalism!: An American Story



11:06-11:29a ET - Paul Davis - Former US Marine discusses how he became a Marine, a drill Instructor and builder of men.



11:32-11:58a ET - Charles Causey - In his new book, Words and Deeds, the author gives a clarion call for men in today’s society to use their words and deeds for a higher purpose

