3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Reviews the Sunday TV News Shows. Founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com also discusses Israel‘s 70th and upcoming N Korean summit



9:32-9:58a ET - Rick Richman - David Ben-Gurion concluded that it was “difficult to assess which of the two [1948] miracles was greater — the miracle of independence or the miracle of unity.” The author of “Racing Against History: The 1940 Campaign for a Jewish Army to Fight Hitler” shares more.



10:06-10:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Life With Lauren, the national TV/Radio personality, professor and speaker’s unique perspective on our out of control culture.



10:32-10:42a ET - Francesca De Quesada Covey - Looking or hiring for a summer job? Find one with the help of your friends. Head of Jobs and Services Partnerships with Facebook shares tips.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus’ Dir of Media & Culture and PluggedIn.com reviews the new movie, Life of the Party, & Breaking In.



11:06-11:29a ET - Teresa Anderson - In her new book, Beautifully Interrupted: When God Holds the Pen That Writes Your Story the popular blogger, speaker, and bible study leader, shares her personal story.



11:32-11:58a ET - Richard Sander - Is America Moving Toward Racial Integration? Nationally-acclaimed UCLA law professor and co-author discusses