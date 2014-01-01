3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - New York Times Slams AWOL Pompeo, then learns he was rescuing Americans. Oops! And Most Americans will take Trump Economics over Obamanomics Hands Down. The Fox News.com columnist and Wall Street research analyst speaks.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know, like What To Do to Combat Porn on Social Media and How To Talk To Your Kids About The Movies They Watch.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch and creator of The American Minute feature discusses California’s dangerous AB2943 that tells pastors they can’t counsel those wanting to be free from same-sex attraction.



10:32-10:42a ET - Joe Perticone - Politics reporter at Business Insider based in Washington, D.C. reports on How the White House is pushing through one of the most controversial nominees in recent history



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capitol of the World tells what’s #1 again and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Jane Orient - Mandates: the Other Side of the ‘Right to Healthcare.’ The Executive Director of Association of American Physicians and Surgeons explains.



11:32-11:58a ET - Elyse Fitzpatrick - In her new book, Finding the Love of Jesus from Genesis to Revelation, the prolific author and speaker introduces us to the way Jesus taught his followers to read and understand the Bible.