9:06-9:29a ET - Dr Gerard Lameiro - Author, philosopher, economist, and engineer reviews Tuesday’s primaries, Trump says Deals Off with Iran and the latest on Mueller probe.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Applauds the Trump Administration for Pulling the United States out of the flawed and failing Iran Nuclear Deal



9:46-9:58a ET - Israel Ortega - The Spokesperson for the Libre Initiative explains why Latinos should support efforts to promote work over Government dependence.



10:06-10:29a ET - Seth Hettena - In his latest book, TRUMP / RUSSIA is the first and only comprehensive history that examines Donald Trump’s long, involved connections to Russia.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brad Dacus - The President of Pacific Justice Institute discusses the latest on California’s AB2943 that tells pastors they can’t council those who want to be free from same sex attraction



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She’s back with the latest buzz around the Water Cooler.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Ivan Otero - The former pediatric surgeon discusses his book, Spirituality 103, The Forgiveness Code.



11:32-11:58a ET - Anthony Hopp - Vice President of External Relations for Samaritan Ministries explains why their sharing membership has grown so dramatically



11:46-11:58a ET - Cyrus Farivar - New Book: HABEAS DATA Your Privacy Vs. Today’s Surveillance Technology…How The Alarming Gap Between Modern Surveillance Technology and Outdated Privacy Laws Has Put Our Personal Data At Risk



