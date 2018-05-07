3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Ramesh Arunachalam - Why 17 Years Later Still So Many Questions About 9/11. The columnist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, discusses his latest book.



9:32-9:42a ET - Mark Meckler - Tea Party co-founder and grassroots leader says Washington Examiner, Convention of States poll found 77% believe there is no evidence of “collusion” and that Mueller is "looking to take the POTUS down.”



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl Shares her latest viral videos



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Federer - Nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc discusses the Deep State and the human thirst for power.



10:32-10:42a ET - Cindy Baier - Senior Living Expert Shares Tips To Restore Balance To A Caregiver’s Life



10:46-10:58a ET - Melissa Francis - A hilariously candid and brilliantly effective self-help book, the Fox News Anchor shares her five-step recipe for turning disaster into golden opportunity, the critical upside of staying positive (nice guys/gals finish first!),



11:06-11:29a ET - Marie Armenia - The daughter of Audacious Molly Bruno talks about the real-life prayer warrior who inspired the character "Miss Clara" in the film War Room. Learn from Molly how to pray boldly, with audacity, believing that nothing is impossible for God.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jim De Felice - The bestselling author resurrects the heroes of the Old West to recreate the sweeping drama of the American frontier's most audacious enterprise: the legendary Pony Express. His latest book, titled, WEST LIKE LIGHTNING: The Brief, Legendary Ride of the Pony Express.

