9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, Founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee discusses his latest op-ed, There’s joy in ‘manning the oars’



9:46-9:58a ET - George Barna - Americans Redefine Family Morality reports the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Kengor - Bestselling author reveals the Ted Kennedy scandals worse than Chappaquiddick - how Stalin played FDR, Hollywood dupes, and much more, in American “Dupes” For Russia: The Long And Ugly History



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Roger Stupp - The Northwestern Medicine neurosurgeon in Chicago, IL shares New Hope For Innovative Treatment Options In Brain Cancer Care.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus’ Dir of Media & Culture and PluggedIn.com reviews the new movie, Overboard.



11:06-11:29a ET - Peter Ferrara - Senior Fellow Goodman Center for Public Policy Research explains his Study that found, If You Work, It’s Almost Impossible to Be Poor



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Emerson Eggerichs - Internationally known communication expert and author of the New York Times bestseller Love & Respect discusses his new book, 4 Wills of God: The Way He Directs Our Steps and Frees Us to Direct Our Own