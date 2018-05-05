This week, we present commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, who focuses a main part of his conversation with Gene on Apple’s record earnings for the March 2018 quarter. Despite all the unfounded rumors of poor iPhone X sales, which hurt the company’s stock price for several weeks, Apple reported that its flagship smartphone was its top-selling gadget for every week it was on sale — and thus the top-selling handset on the planet. You’ll also hear about Apple’s decision to discontinue AirPort Wi-Fi routers, why it may have occurred, and possible alternatives. And what about the announcement that, once again, T-Mobile and Sprint are attempting a merger. Will this play out this time with a different administration in Washington? Will customers receive better service, and how will prices be impacted? What about the fate of employees of both companies, and merging two incompatible cellular networks. Josh also explains why, for now, he’s basically stuck with Verizon Wireless in the rural area in which he lives.



You’l also hear from outspoken columnist Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, who explains why false rumors about alleged poor iPhone X sales got his dander up. Gene and Bryan will talk at length about such fake stories, and how Apple actually fared during the March quarter compared to last year. There are also discussions about the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger, and how the plan differs from AT&T’s plans to join forces with Time Warner. Will the political winds in Washington force AT&T to ditch CNN to get the merger approved by the Department of Justice? There’s also a discussion about the news that Twitter has asked its entire membership to change their passwords because of a purported error in storing them internally in plan text. Twitter claims outsiders were not impacted, but that didn’t stop Gene from immediately changing his password.