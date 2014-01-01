3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Chris Kortlander - The Little Guy vs. The Deep State: Uncle Sam is weaponized against you says the author of the new book Arrow to the Heart



9:32-9:42a ET - John Heubusch - What would Reagan do? How should Trump prepare for NK meeting? Executive Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute discusses



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - For The Dads Who Don’t Know What to Do for Mother’s Day… lucky for us, we haveFocus’ parenting expert, and counselor to help out.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ron Kessler - Author of The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, discusses The Real Donald Trump.



10:32-10:58a ET - Kathy Brez - Coach of The Miracle Season, now in theatres, shares What Mother’s Day Means to Her



11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Perkins - Bibi Drops Bombshell and USA Confirms Authenticity. Author and Foreign Policy analysts explains what this means for the Middle East and our allies.



11:32-11:58a ET - Rabbi Steve Leder - Discusses the next upcoming Jewish holiday called Shavuot--Festival of weeks, that marks the end of the seven day period after Passover and commemorates the receiving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. What does it mean for all of us?

