9:06-9:29a ET - Michael Rubin - Resident Scholar with AEI and former Pentagon Official shares his Middle East expertise on the Iran Nuclear Deal and North Korean summit.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know, like How to Protect Your Teens While Using Snapchat’s New GPS Technology and Our National Day of Prayer



10:06-10:29a ET - Tim Ortman - The Emmy Award-Winning Producer Releasing New Book, Newsreal: A View Through The Lens When…



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Kristi Funk - Beating breast cancer one test at a time. Surgeon to the stars and author of *******: the owner’s manual, arms women with up-to-date tools for detection, prevention and treatment



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capital of the World, Hollywood, Ca, The Movie Guy talks Avengers Boffo success and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Printus LeBlanc - America has borders and has the right to protect those borders. This idea that a sponsored caravan can try to breach our borders is nothing short of an invasion.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Jeff Myers - California Bill Banning Biblical Views on Sexual Identity Forces Christian Group to Cancel Young Adult Conference. President of Summit Ministries explains.



11:46-11:58a ET - Shawn Steel - Migrant Caravan Hits US Border- CA Rep National Committeeman talks concerns of their entry







