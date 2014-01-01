« previous next »
Time To Stop The Left's War, WHCD Embarrassment & Deep State Collusion

Time To Stop The Left’s War, WHCD Embarrassment & Deep State Collusion
« on: Today at 09:34:09 AM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Chairman of ACT for America, the largest national security grassroots organization in the US, says Stop The Left’s War on America

9:19-9:29a ET - Rachel Alexander - Radical journalists support incivility at the WHCD and Radical Islam and Immigration in Europe

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor chimes in on the White House Correspondent Dinner & The Deep State Collusion

10:06-10:29a ET - John O’Neil - New York Times’ best-selling author discusses his new book, The Fisherman’s Tomb, about the mystery, intrigue, and drama of the secret search to find the remains of St. Peter below the Vatican.

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Terri Gleason - VA Medical Centers Nationwide Celebrate Veterans and their Participation in Cutting Edge Research.  Director of Clinical Science Research and Development at Department of Veterans Affairs reports.

10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - Lot of buzz around the Water Cooler these days and the national TV/Radio host has all the skuttlebutt. 

11:06-11:29a ET - Ramesh Arunachalam - Why 17 Years Later Still So Many Questions About 9/11.  The columnist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur discusses his latest book.

11:32-11:42a ET - Erin Currier - Pew Report: American Families Face A Growing Rent Burden - High Housing Costs Threaten Financial Security.  Director of Pew’s family financial security and mobility project explains.

11:46-11:58a ET - George Barna - Americans Redefine Family Morality reports the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute



