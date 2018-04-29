3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Founder proprietor of ReaganBabe.com reports on the highlights of Sunday’s TV News Shows including Trump Kim meeting, all lights are green for now, More Comey Mueller Reveal, plus the disaster of the White House Correspondents dinner.



9:19-9:29a ET - Matt Philbin - Managing Editor for MRC Culture explains Why Conservatives Should Worry About Facebook's Newly Published Guidelines.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dennis Rainey - Executive Producer of the new movie, LIKE ARROWS. The President, CEO and Co-Founder of Family Life discusses the movie that will be showing two nights this week as a Fathom event.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Whitehead - Constitutional attorney and author, founder and president of The Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People" asks, Is the U.S. Government Evil? You Tell Me.



10:32-10:42a ET - Sarah Tracy - How To Plan The Perfect Derby Party. Entertaining Expert provides unique tips for hosting your Kentucky Derby Party.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus’ PluggedIn.com director talks Avengers: Infinity War and their record setting box office weekend.



11:06-11:29a ET - Sam Rohr - The President of the American Pastors Network, and former PA legislator for 18 years discusses What Every Christian Should Know About Islam.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation

Committee discusses that it’s Trump who is behind permanent Tax cuts for all Americans.



