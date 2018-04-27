3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News - Comey Confusion, Cosby Convicted and Pompeo Finally Confirmed



9:19-9:29a ET - John Huebusch - What Would Reagan Do? Re: the upcoming N Korean summit, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute's Executive Director and author of the bestselling book The Shroud Conspiracy shares.



9:32-9:58a ET - Catherine Glenn Foster - Pres & CEO of AUL is "deeply concerned" with court ordered "right" to abortion for illegal immigrants.



9:46-9:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Focus on the Family’s Judicial Analyst discusses why an Army Chaplain is being punished for following Religious Beliefs



10:06-10:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Chairman of ACT for America, the largest national security grassroots organization in the US, says Stop The War on America



10:32-10:42a ET - Eric Branda - 48 million Americans suffer from hearing loss; Learn why catching it early makes all the difference



10:46-10:58a ET - Hattie Bryant - Having the End-of-Life Talk during National Healthcare Decisions Week. She’s an authority on palliative care and end-of-life healthcare decision-making



11:06-11:29a ET - Phil Robertson - The Duck Call Commander says, Facebook has silenced prominent conservative voices, including his.



11:32-11:58a ET - George Weigel - THE FRAGILITY OF ORDER: Catholic Reflections on Turbulent Times, looking at the intense struggles of humanity of the past several decades, both in the Church and in the world, through a Catholic lens.





