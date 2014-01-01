« previous next »
Breaking News, Migrant Caravan Nears US, & Latest Culture Lies
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:15a ET - Maria Espinoza - Migrant 'caravan' nears U.S.-Mexico border. National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses.

9:19-9:29a ET - BML News - Update on the latest breaking news

9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know, like Violence and Fortnight.

10:06-10:29a ET - Henry Sire - Author of The Dictator Pope: The Inside Story of the Francis Papacy

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Nikole Benders-Hadi - Board-certified adult psychiatrist shares, how innovative solutions are helping new moms take care of their mental health

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from Hollywood, The Movie Guy reports on the box office winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s more life with Lauren.  Always quirky and insightful from the college professor, national speaker and TV/Radio personality.

11:32-11:58a ET - Bruce Van Natta - Founder of Sweet Bread Ministries shares his gripping testimony in his books, Saved By Angels and A Miraculous Life: True Stories of Supernatural Encounters with God


