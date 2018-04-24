3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Dr Bonner Cohen - Are the Russians aiming to taint the Fracking Debate? The senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations explains.



9:19-9:29a ET - Breaking News-



9:32-9:42a ET - William Briggs - s a society run by godless scientists good? The Stream’s Dr Briggs declares that a society run by atheist scientists would be HORRIBLE.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her weekly report on the most viral of videos.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Jerome Corsi - The Washington Bureau Chief for Infowars and author of the bestselling book, Killing The Deep State predicts Mueller Days are Limited.



10:32-10:42a - Denise Rohan - American Legion’s First Female National Commander and former U.S. Army veteran promotes ‘Family First’ agenda



10:46-10:58a ET - Sally Pipes - President & CEO of the Pacific Research Institute says, Bailouts Won’t Fix Obamacare’s Fundamental Flaws



11:06-11:29a ET - Robert Whaples - Pope Francis Questions the Existence of Hell. The editor of Pope Francis and the Caring Society, research fellow at the Independent Institute and professor of economics at Wake Forest University explains.



11:32-11:42a ET - Wadi Gaiton - The LIBRE Initiative and Freedom Partners are launching a seven-figure advertising campaign, urging lawmakers to reach a deal that protects Dreamers.



11:46-11:58a ET - Bob Lepine - Producer of LIKE ARROWS, SVP & CCO of FamilyLife, co-host of FamilyLife Today discusses this Fathom Event movie







