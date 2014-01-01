3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The Founder & Proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the collusion confusion and the Sunday News Show highlights.



9:32-9:42a ET - William Briggs - Is a society run by godless scientists good? The Stream’s Dr Briggs declares that a society run by atheist scientists would be HORRIBLE.



9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Kengor - Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College Remembers Barbara Bush – and Robin



10:06-10:29a - Liz Peek - The FoxNews.com columnist and contributor to the Hill says, ABC interview's big bombshell -- James Comey reveals he is neither sinner nor saint... he's a fraud.



10:32-10:42a - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, one of the Nation’s leading grass roots taxpayer lobbies updates us on the Campaign to protect and expand tax reform



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Dir of Media & Culture and PluggedIn.com reviews, I Feel Pretty.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat reports on Marxists & Jihadis Truth Assault in Des Moines & America's Heartland



11:32-11:58a ET - John Trent - The Language of Love is his new book. President of The Center for Strong Families andStrongFamilies.com, is a nationally known speaker and award-winning author.