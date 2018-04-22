Gene, special guest cohost Don Ecker, and panelist Michael Allen, welcome Dr. Dean Radin to The Paracast. Dr. Radin is the author of “Real Magic: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science, and a Guide to the Secret Power of the Universe.” He is Chief Scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences and Associated Distinguished Professor of Integral and Transpersonal Psychology at the California Institute of Integral Studies. He earned an MS in electrical engineering and a PhD in psychology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Before joining the research staff at IONS in 2001, he held appointments at AT&T Bell Labs, Princeton University, University of Edinburgh, and SRI International.