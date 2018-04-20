3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - BML News - The President of the American Pastors Network, and former PA legislator for 18 years discusses What Every Christian Should Know About Islam.



9:32-9:42a ET - Akash Chougule - Should tax cuts be made permanent? Director of Policy at Americans for Prosperity Says, Yes.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Focus’ VP of Parenting & Youth answers what to do if your child views pornography.



10:06-10:29a - Joel Gilbert - The Filmmaker discusses his latest Amazon Choice documentary, Trump: The Art of the Insult tells the story of Donald Trump’s improbable journey from Trump Tower to the Oval Office.



10:32-10:58a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - Radio & TV personality, speaker and professor offers her unique perspective in Life With Lauren.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jim DeMint - Heritage Foundation President who rose from modest South Carolina roots and a career in marketing to build and lead a resurgent conservative movement explains the war on conservatism and why he met with Facebook.



11:32-11:58a ET - Stephen Strang - Democrats refuse to accept why Donald Trump is our president and how will that play into the 2018 mid terms. The CEO of Charisma Media, founder of Charisma magazine and the author of God and Donald Trump explains.

