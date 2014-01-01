3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Sam Rohr - The President of the American Pastors Network, and former PA legislator for 18 years discusses What Every Christian Should Know About Islam.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dan Gainor - MRC released an extensive report this week documenting the censorship of conservative voices by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google. MRC’s VP of Business & Culture breaks it down.



10:06-10:29a - Phil Robertson - The Duck Call Commander says, Facebook has silenced prominent conservative voices, including his.



10:32-10:42a ET - Amy Hennessey - Medicaid And Chip Cover Kids So They’re Ready For Spring/Summer Activities. Free/Low-Cost Health Insurance Provides Access To Vital Benefits



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guys reports on the latest Box Office renderings and the coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jerome Corsi - "Killing The Deep State" Reveals Who Really Controls The US & The Secret Plan to Destroy President Trump.



11:32-11:42a ET - Stephanie Miller - Host of The Stephanie Miller Show, announces her podcast, Happy Hour, is now being offered free



11:46-11:58a ET - George Barna - Americans favor capitalism, tempted by socialism, ill-informed about both says the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute.

