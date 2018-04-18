3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Black Activists Praise Trump Welfare Reform Plans, Called a "Welcome Development" reports nationally recognized legal commentator, an adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots founder and President says, Moving Mike Pompeo to State Department is good for America



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Hollywood’s Largest Union Responds to the Sexual Harassment Scandal reports the best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor



10:06-10:29a - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat reports on Marxists & Jihadis Truth Assault in Des Moines & America's Heartland



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr John Friedewald - April is National Donation Life Month-Question, Should I become an organ donor? An expert explains the process and importance of Organ Donation



10:46-10:58a ET - Rabbi Abraham Cooper - He travels worldwide meeting with heads of countries to encourage tolerance and de-escalate cyberterrorism that's prevalent online and is usually present before a terrorist attack takes place.



11:06-11:29a ET - Adam Davis - Former police officer as well as small business owner, speaker, and bestselling author discusses his new book, Behind The Badge, 365 Devotions for Law Enforcement.



11:32-11:58a ET - Brian Jennings - Author of Dancing in No Man’s Land, a rallying cry, a life-giving and practical journey into the way of Jesus that will revolutionize how you view conflict.

