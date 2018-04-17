3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - John Whitehead - Attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights discusses the raid on the President’s personal attorney.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man is talking about Facebook and the biggest challenge facing investors today is an almost complete lack of confidence.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girls is back with another installment of her popular Viral Videos report.



10:06-10:29a - E Lawrence Abel - The author and Civil War scholar discusses his latest book, John Wilkes Booth and The Women Who Loved Him



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr John Friedewald - April is National Donation Life Month-Question, Should I become an organ donor? An expert explains the process and importance of Organ Donation



10:46-10:58a ET - Shannon Hough - Project Manager for Concerned Veterans for America asks, Did the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah, Wisconsin contribute to the opioid epidemic?



11:06-11:29a ET - John O’Neil - New York Times’ best-selling author discusses his new book, The Fisherman’s Tomb, about the mystery, intrigue, and drama of the secret search to find the remains of St. Peter below the Vatican.



11:32-11:42a ET - Amazing Kreskin - The Amazing One talks about his 2012 Facebook Prediction.



11:46-11:58a ET - Alex Kendrick - Filmmaker (“War Room,” “Courageous”) is executive producer of the new movie, LIKE ARROWS, a Fathom Event Coming May 1 & 3.

