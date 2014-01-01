3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - From Syrian bombing to Comey’s new book, much to review from the Sunday TV News Shows. The founder proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the highlights.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - The founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee discusses rescinding the spending of budget bill and Kicking off the Tax Reform and Expansion campaign



9:46-9:58a ET - Richard Boddington - Film director, writer, editor, cinematographer and television producer talks about his new movie, Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure In theaters nationwide one-night - April 16th



10:06-10:29a - Ronald Kessler - The NY Times Best-selling Author presents The Unvarnished and Unbiased Inside Story of President Donald Trump and His White House. It’s in his new book, The Trump White House Changing the Rules of the Game.



10:32-10:42a ET - Seton Motley - Founder and President of LessGovernment.org exposes the latest weapon of choice for the resistance, blame the right for foreign collusion and you’ll have the MSM salivating.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Dir of Media and Culture discusses he family friendly big screen options and what to be on guard for.



11:06-11:29a ET-Sam Rohr- The president of the American Pastors Network, and former PA legislator for 18 years discusses What Every Christian Should Know About Islam.



11:32-11:42a ET - Adam Kokesh - Libertarians are the only political force bringing attention to the suicide epidemic in our military. He is a veteran of Iraq, anti-war activist and candidate for the Libertarian Party nomination for President of the United States in 2020.



11:46-11:58a ET - Mark Hendrickson - Pre-Earth Day Release of New Book Looks at Opposing Viewpoints of the Global Warming Debate. The author discusses.