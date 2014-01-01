« previous next »
Breaking News, Jefferson’s Birthday, Syrian Christians & Genderless Generation
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker remembers Thomas Jefferson on his birthday.  He was an American Founding Father and principal author of the Declaration of Independence

9:32-9:42a ET - John Zmirak - The Senior Editor at the Stream asks, What is happening to Syria's Christians? Coming Soon to Syria, Iraq War Part II?

9:46-9:58a ET - Glenn Stanton - Director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family asks, Is it possible for parents to raise their children without gender?  

10:06-10:29a - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Living Life With Lauren, as the college professor, speaker and national radio/TV host gets real about life as a Christian.

10:32-10:58a ET - Fr Michael Schmitz - Made for Love-A Catholic Priest's Response to Same Sex Attraction.  Director of the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the diocese talks about his new book.

11:06-11:29a ET - Liz Peek - The FoxNews.com columnist says, Census 2020 – Liberals, get over it, we must ask about citizenship!

11:32-11:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man talks about Facebook.

11:46-11:58a ET - Richard Boddington - Film director, writer, editor, cinematographer and television producer talks about his new movie, Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure In theaters nationwide one-night - April 16th


