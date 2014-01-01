3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Ronald Kessler -



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture mom discusses 13 reasons why season 2 is starting back up. Many are concerned about the suicide taking place among teens who binged watched the show. Plus, Peach Beach Splash, new Japanese Anime game and Facebook censorship that doesn’t feel like censorship.



10:06-10:29a - Dinny McMahon - CHINA’S GREAT WALL OF DEBT: Shadow Banks, Ghost Cities, Massive Loans, and the End of the Chinese Miracle. He spent ten years as a financial journalist in China, including six years in Beijing



10:32-10:42a ET - Thomas Stewart - Natural Disasters and Cyber Attacks Can Cause Businesses Severe Harm, But Strategic Disruptions Pose the Greatest Threat as reported by the Executive Director of the National Center for the Middle Market



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood talks about the big screen winners this past weekend, and what we can look forward to.



11:06-11:29a ET - Avi Jorisch - Senior Fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council talks about his book, Thou Shalt Innovate: How Israeli Ingenuity Repairs The World, The Untold Story of Israeli Innovation



11:32-11:58a ET - Stephen Strang - Democrats refuse to accept why Donald Trump is our president and how will that play into the 2018 mid terms. The CEO of Charisma Media, founder of Charisma magazine and the author of God and Donald Trump explains.



