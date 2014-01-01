3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - The Cyber expert talks Zuckerberg explaining to senators on the hill.



9:19-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The Tea Party Patriots President and founder discusses the 1-year anniversary of the Gorsuch confirmation.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girls is back with another installment of her popular Viral Videos report.



10:06-10:29a ET - Mathew Schrier - The First Westerner to Escape an Al-Qaeda Prison Pens Explosive New Book, The Dawn Prayer.



10:32-10:42a ET - Toby O’Rourke - The first female president of Kampgrounds of America “KOA” is here with the North American Camping Report for 2018.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s Cooler Talk Time with the TV/Radio host of the Andrea Kaye Show.



11:06-11:29a ET - Herb London - Putin matches his 60 with America’s 60. And some 28 other countries follow America’s lead. What’s next? Foreign policy analyst and president of the London Center for Policy Research discusses.



11:32-11:42a ET - Maria Espinoza - Sanctuary State Madness, Is Common Sense awakening in California? The National Director of The Remembrance Project which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jon Graham - Now Anyone Can Be A Film Investor;

‘Kind Katie’ Launches First-Ever Equity Crowdfunding For Faith Film. The film’s producer shares.

