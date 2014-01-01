3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The founder proprietor and political analyst discusses the Sunday TV News shows highlights.



9:19-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Kicking off national campaign to protect and expand tax reform-save tax reform. The founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee shares.



9:46-9:58a ET - George Barna - Americans favor capitalism, tempted by socialism, ill-informed about both says the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute.



10:06-10:29a ET - Eddie Scarry - Media reporter at the Washington Examiner discusses his new book, Fraud and Fiction that shreds Wolf’s Fire & Fury.



10:32-10:42a ET - Libby Gill - The author who has overcome a family legacy of alcoholism, mental illness, suicide and more shares why hope is the most critical Yet overlooked element of success and happiness



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Director of Media & Culture discussesChappaquiddick, The Miracle Season and A Quiet Place



11:06-11:29a ET - Bart Ehrman - The New York Times bestselling authority on early Christianity talks about his new book - THE TRIUMPH OF CHRISTIANITY.



11:32-11:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, discuss her column on Republican’s needing to keep their campaign promises



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr John Thorington - Counselor at Focus on the Family talks about, How should churches respond to allegations of sexual misconduct?





