Gene and special guest cohost Don Ecker present Rev. Dr. Barry Downing, author of two works on the presence of alien visitors in ancient times, “The Bible and Flying Saucers,” (1968) and “Biblical UFO Revelations,” (2017). He has been a consultant in theology for the Mutual UFO Network since 1972, and has published a number of articles in UFO publications. He is listed in “Who’s Who In Theology and Science,” and has appeared in several of the History Channel “Ancient Aliens” series. Dr. Downing is pastor emeritus of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Endwell, NY. He earned a degree in physics from Hartwick College, a divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.