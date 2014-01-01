3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Breaking News/Dr Alveda King - Remembering the legacy of MLK and the 50th Year of Jubilee. MLK’s niece, Christian evangelist and civil rights activist shares.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture mom discusses Roseanne’s bi-partisan popularity, PULSE Movement Sweeping Across the States! And Brainwashed Teens Reason Behind March for Our Lives Protest!



10:06-10:29a ET - Peter Schweizer - Best Selling author who wrote Clinton Cash and sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation discusses his highly anticipated investigative follow-up, Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends



10:32-10:42a ET - Linda Perry - Music Icon Linda Perry and Singer Willa Amai share their Campaign to Help Young Artists



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Direct from Hollywood, The Movie Guy reports on the weekends big box office winners.



11:06-11:29a ET - Eddie Scarry - Media reporter at the Washington Examiner discusses his new book, Fraud and Fiction that shreds Wolf’s Fire & Fury.



11:32-11:58a ET - Maria Espinoza - Sanctuary State Madness, Is Common Sense awakening in California? The National Director of The Remembrance Project which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Director of Media & Culture discusses three faith-based movies in a row, that have impacted the box office this Easter season: Paul, Apostle of Christ, I Can Only Imagine and God’s Not Dead 3.