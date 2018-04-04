3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Breaking News/Chris Chmielenski - NumbersUSA Director of Policy and Activism discusses Caravan of Over 1,300 Central Americans En Route to U.S. Border



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, discuss her column on Republican’s needing to keep their campaign promises



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Law Professor and NY Times Bestselling author says, Media Ignores Election Law Violations Related to Facebook’s Obama Campaign Connection



10:06-10:29a ET - Dan Perkins - The Foreign Policy and Terrorist Analyst says Israel has 'right' to its land...Saudi Crown Prince: Iran Supreme Leader 'Makes Hitler Look Good'...



10:32-10:42a ET - Mark Kohler - Tax expert shares tips on filing your taxes and how to take advantage of often missed tax deductions and credits.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s Cooler Talk Time with the Radio/TV host discusses Mueller probe update, Trump Not a Criminal Target and YouTube shooting.



11:06-11:29a ET - Brian Houston - Founder and Global Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church, Offers Insight on How to Live Out a Purposeful Life from his new book, There is More: When the World Says You Can’t – God Says You Can.



11:32-11:58a ET - John Chambers - Mr. Constitution”, and author of “The Constitution of the United States: A Study Guide” discusses 3 Constitutional clashes about to divide the nation.