3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - The FoxNews.com columnist says, Census 2020 – Liberals, get over it, we must ask about citizenship!



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - More Tax Cuts in the offing? And mid-term excitement. The founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, one of the Nation’s leading grass roots taxpayer lobbies discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with another viral video episode.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - The FTC has announced that they have opened a federal investigation into Facebook following the company’s latest user data scandal. The cyber tech analyst reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - Do you feel prepared to lead? In his latest Facing The Blitz episode, the former NFL QB, speaker and trainer says Everyone is a leader no matter his or her title.



10:46-10:58a ET - George Barna - Americans favor capitalism, tempted by socialism, ill-informed about both says the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Lott - Gun Safety Expert on “March for Our Lives”

He’s an expert on Crime and Terrorism, President of Crime Prevention Research Center, and Top Selling Author.



11:32-11:58a ET-Fr Michael Schmitz- Made for Love-A Catholic Priest's Response to Same Sex Attraction. Director of the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the diocese talks about his new book.

