3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The founder proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News shows



9:32-9:58a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man reports on the pending Trade War, Good or Bad?



9:46-9:58a ET - Brian Maloney - Should we be asking the question about citizenship on the 2020 census? The Editor-in-Chief of the Media Equalizer explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - Herb London - Putin matches his 60 with America’s 60. And some 28 other countries follow America’s lead. What’s next? Foreign policy analyst and president of the London Center for Policy Research discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Maria Espinoza - Sanctuary State Madness, Is Common Sense awakening in California? The National Director of The Remembrance Project which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Director of Media & Culture discusses three faith-based movies in a row, that have impacted the box office this Easter season: Paul, Apostle of Christ, I Can Only Imagine and God’s Not Dead 3.



11:06-11:29a ET - Mathew Schrier - The First Westerner to Escape an Al-Qaeda Prison Pens Explosive New Book, The Dawn Prayer.



11:32-11:58a ET - Hettie Brittz - Do you have a green thumb when it comes to parenting? Wife, mother, speaker, author, and a foremost voice in parenting advice and personality styles helps parents grow and nurture their children’s God-given personalities

